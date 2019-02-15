Great Dane Airlines to launch charter and scheduled services from Aalborg Airport

Great Dane Airlines announced (14-Feb-2019) plans to commence the following weekly services from Jun-2019:

Additionally, Great Dane will operate charter services to the following destinations from Aalborg Airport for Bravo Tours and Nilles Travel:

The company applied for an operating licence with the Danish Transport Authority and has leased two Embraer E195s with capacity for 118 passengers (standbynordic.com, 14-Feb-2019). [more - original PR - Danish]