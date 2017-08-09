Delta Air Lines, Governor Cuomo mark groundbreaking ceremony at New York LaGuardia

Delta Air Lines and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (Aug-2017) the start of construction on Delta's new facilities at a groundbreaking ceremony at New York LaGuardia Airport on 08-Aug-2017. Delta is investing USD3.4 billion to construct the eastern half of the new LaGuardia. The western half, as well as the roadways, are already under construction following a groundbreaking in Jun-2016. The first new gates are scheduled to open in 2018 and the new airport is on track to be fully completed by 2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
9-Aug-2017 10:27 AM