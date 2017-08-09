Loading
9-Aug-2017 10:27 AM

Delta Air Lines, Governor Cuomo mark groundbreaking ceremony at New York LaGuardia

Delta Air Lines and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (Aug-2017) the start of construction on Delta's new facilities at a groundbreaking ceremony at New York LaGuardia Airport on 08-Aug-2017. Delta is investing USD3.4 billion to construct the eastern half of the new LaGuardia. The western half, as well as the roadways, are already under construction following a groundbreaking in Jun-2016. The first new gates are scheduled to open in 2018 and the new airport is on track to be fully completed by 2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More