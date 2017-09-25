PANY&NJ chooses firm to lead USD10bn New York JFK redevelopment

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANY&NJ) selected (21-Sep-2017) Mott MacDonald and Grimshaw Architects to lead the process and development for New York JFK International Airport's (JFK) USD10 billion redevelopment. Under the agreement, the consulting firm will follow the blueprint laid out in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's 'Vision Plan' to reimagine the airport's terminals, roadways, AirTrain, parking, cargo facilities, airside and aeronautical improvements, and support infrastructure. Highlights of the plan include:

Interconnect terminals by expanding newer terminals and redeveloping/relocating older terminals;

Redesign the on airport roadways to evolve into a 'ring road' configuration, to allow for easier and quicker access to all of JFK's terminals, including for taxis, ridesharing and rental vehicles;

Centralise and expand parking lots within the 'ring road' layout with clear short term and long term parking options;

Ensure 'world class' amenities – including fine dining, duty free shopping, 'best in class' retail, and conference and meeting room facilities;

Expand taxiways to reduce ground delays and add new flight slots to accommodate the airports 'relentlessly growing passenger demand';

Implement new security technology, including regular reviews with third party experts to update security to the future global best practices such as facial recognition and video tracking software that are currently being incorporated across New York's infrastructure developments. [more - original PR]