New York Governor announces first phase of cargo modernisation at New York JFK Airport

New York's Governor Andrew M Cuomo announced (16-Nov-2017) a 33 year term lease, with a 15 year renewal option, between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Aero JFK II for a 346,000sqft cargo handling facility at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. The facility will be occupied and operated by Worldwide Flight Services and its airline partners. The USD132 million investment is the first phase in a "comprehensive vision plan" for the modernisation of the airport's cargo operations. The project includes USD70 million for the new cargo facility and USD62.2 million to upgrade and realign two taxiways to accommodate larger cargo aircraft. Future plans include upgrading and expanding cargo facility on the airport's north side, reducing transfer times, repositioning cargo operations for better road access and phasing out obsolete and underused warehouses. Mr Cuomo said: "We are transforming JFK into a world-class, state-of-the art airport and - with this new cargo facility - a major economic engine".