New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces RFP for New York JFK's USD10bn redevelopment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (18-Jul-2017) the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANY&NJ) issued an RFP for a planning and engineering firm to lead the process and development for New York JFK International Airport's (JFK) USD10 billion redevelopment. The chosen firm will follow the blueprint laid out in the Governor's 'Vision Plan' to reimagine the airport's terminals, roadways, AirTrain, parking, cargo facilities, airside and aeronautical improvements, and support infrastructure. Highlights of the plan include:

Interconnected Terminals: Expanding newer terminals and redeveloping and relocating older ones. Mr Cuomo stated as the new terminals expand they should be designed to connect to neighboring terminals as much as possible;

Fixing JFK's on airport roads and parking: The vision plan details the need to untangle the "confusing spaghetti network of on airport roads that lead to multiple bottlenecks and chokepoints". The plan underlines the need to transform the roadways into a "ring road" approach allowing for easier and quicker access to all terminals including for taxis, ridesharing, and rental vehicles. In addition, the plan calls for new centralised parking lots within the "ring road".

The RFP is complemented by USD1.5 billion in new state commitments for improvements to the Van Wyck Expressway and Kew Gardens Interchange that will improve access to the airport and reduce congestion. Mr Cuomo stated "by enhancing capacity, improving access and creating a unified framework for one of the nation's largest international airports, the new JFK Airport will be a center of economic activity and a world class airport of the caliber that New York deserves". [more - original PR]