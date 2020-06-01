Government of Western Australia announces 'Phase 3' coronavirus restrictions

Western Australia's Government announced (31-May-2020) the State will move towards 'Phase 3' of easing coronavirus restrictions on 06-Jun-2020. Travel will now be permitted throughout Western Australia, including into the Kimberley region, pending the Commonwealth's approval to remove the Biosecurity Area on 05-Jun-2020. Access into remote Aboriginal communities will remain prohibited. Western Australia's hard border with the rest of Australia will remain in place. [more - original PR]