India and Greece sign Air Services Agreement

India's Government confirmed (27-Nov-2017) Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj signed an Air Services Agreement to facilitate the launch of the first direct air service between the countries. The air services agreement will allow Indian airlines to operate to Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion while Greek airlines will be able to launch services to major Indian cities. At present there is no direct air connectivity between India and Greece. The Ministers also held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties including a focus on building closer cooperation in the areas of tourism. [more - original PR]