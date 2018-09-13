Government of Greenland may acquire Denmark and SAS stakes in Air Greenland

SAS confirmed (12-Sep-2018) the governments of Denmark and Greenland reached a political agreement in which the Government of Greenland will look into acquiring the shares in Air Greenland owned by the Danish State. The acquisition is conditional on the two parties reaching agreements on a number of issues, including an agreement on the valuation of shares. Furthermore, the acquisition of the shares owned by the Danish State is conditional to receiving the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. In addition, SAS announced the Government of Greenland will consider buying the 37.5% stake in Air Greenland owned by SAS. This potential acquisition is subject to the same terms and conditions outlined above, and conditional on SAS board approval. [more - original PR]