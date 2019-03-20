Become a CAPA Member
20-Mar-2019 11:19 AM

Government of Canada poroposes transforming CATSA into independent entity

Government of Canada published (19-Mar-2019) its Budget 2019, which stated the government plans to introduce legislation to transition the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) into an independent, not for profit entity. The Government of Canada also plans to invest CAD296 million (USD221 million) in CATSA, Transport Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to ensure passengers and workers are effectively screened at airports. [more - original PR]

