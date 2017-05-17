Government of Canada introduces legislation to support Canadian travellers

Canada's government introduced (16-May-2017) the Transportation Modernisation Act on 16-May-2017 as it seeks to support Canadian travellers and promote economic growth. Key measures would include new air passenger rights and liberalised international ownership restrictions for Canadian carriers to provide travellers with more choice through increased competition. This proposed legislation is the result of over a year of consultation and is informed by the feedback and guidance of citizens and stakeholders. Minister of Transport the Honourable Marc Garneau stated: "When Canadians purchase an airline ticket, they expect the airline to provide the service that they paid for and to be treated with respect. When things don’t go the way they are planned, travellers deserve clear, transparent, fair and consistent compensation". [more - original PR]