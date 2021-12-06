6-Dec-2021 3:04 PM
Government allocates USD4.7m for Air Zimbabwe turnaround plan in 2022 budget
Zimbabwe's Government outlined (Nov-2021) the following measures for the capitalisation of Air Zimbabwe as part of its 2022 budget:
- Allocate ZWL1.5 billion (USD4.7 million) for the recapitalisation of Air Zimbabwe in support of the airline's turnaround plan. The funding will go towards operational costs and the acquisition of aircraft;
- The government stated Air Zimbabwe is a commercially viable company, following the conclusion of the carrier's 'Scheme of Reconstruction' in Jun-2021. The Zimbabwean Cabinet approved the assumption of Air Zimbabwe's debt, settlement of the airline's domestic debt and part of its foreign debt and the launch of the carrier's six year strategic turnaround plan;
- The turnaround plan aims to ensure that Air Zimbabwe "acquires requisite equipment, routes network expansion, invests in appropriate information communication technology systems and strengthens its competitiveness, through the strategic deployment of a lean and professional workforce". [more - original PR]