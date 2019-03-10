Google partners with UNWTO on digital skills development

Google and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced (08-Mar-2019) a new partnership to foster digital skills development to support competitiveness in tourism. Google will aid UNWTO members in addressing the new digital trends and transformation challenges faced by tourism and needed by the sector, to fully harness its development potential and contribution to sustainability. UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili said the partnership "proves the importance of public-private collaboration to advance tourism as a vehicle for sustainable development." [more - original PR]