Google Flights is a 'huge, looming threat' to airlines and OTAs: Allegiant

Allegiant Air SVP commercial Lukas Johnson, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) Google Flights is a "huge, looming threat" to airlines and OTAs. He said over the next five to 10 years airlines will lose more and more of the share of searches to Google Flights because it is such a "great, transparent product". He said it will be interesting to see how either airlines embrace or push away the Googles and Amazons of the world.