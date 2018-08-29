29-Aug-2018 3:12 PM
Google adds new options for its Flights product
Google, via its official blog, announced (28-Aug-2018) it has introduced new tools to its 'Google Flights and Hotel Search' product.
- Airfare value estimator: The company will show users whether the airfare for a given flight is a 'good' price - if it is unusually low, typical, or above average - based on historical prices and prices available so far for the year;
- Geographic airfare comparison: Google has added an option to search wider geographic areas and then choose either specific or flexible dates to find lower priced airfares. The Google Flights algorithm will searches through thousands of possible destinations, analyse historical flight prices and then highlight cities with good deals. [more - original PR]