Gol's recipe for success during COVID-19: 'Operations and fleet flexibility'

Gol CFO Richard Lark, via the carrier's investor update call, commented (07-Apr-2020) on Gol's leadership team fronting the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "We are very experienced at navigating shocks… We managed through the multi-year recession in Brazil… you saw how we successfully navigated the trucking strike in 2018, so this is another crisis that we are navigating". Mr Lark concluded: "The key here is: operations flexibility, fleet flexibility… and also having good partners".