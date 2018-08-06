Gol: 'We are very cautious on the capacity discipline of the market nowadays'

GOL Linhas Aereas CFO Richard Lark, speaking on GOL's 2Q2018 financial results call, stated (02-Aug-2018) "We are very cautious on the capacity discipline of the market nowadays… since the industry fare deregulation in 2001, it has been the case that when airline industry capacity was disciplined, meaning ASK growth below RPK growth, Brazilian industry yields have shown a 71% correlation with the USD. When the industry produced excess supply, meaning ASK growth above RPK growth, the recapture fell to 11%". Gol reported a 2.2% year-on-year increase in capacity (ASK) in 2Q2018, but a 14.1% quarter-on-quarter reduction in ASK.