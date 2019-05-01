1-May-2019 8:50 AM
Gol updates its 2019 guidance, showing greater optimism
Gol Linhas Aéreas provided (01-May-2019) the following guidance for 2019
- Total fleet: Between 124 to 127 (Feb-2019 guidance: Between 122 and 125 aircraft);
- Capacity (ASK): Between 7% and 10% (from between 6% and 10%);
- Domestic: Between 3% and 4% (from between 2% and 4%);
- International: Between 35% to 40% (from between 35% and 45%);
- Capacity (seats): Between 4% and 5% (from between 3% and 4%);
- Operations: Between 4% to 5% (from between 3% and 5%);
- Average load factor: 79% to 81% (unchanged);
- Total net revenues: Around BRL13 billion (USD3.3 billion) (from around BRL12.9 billion [USD3.3 billion]);
- Ancillary revenues: Around BRL1 billion (USD254.9 million) (unchanged);
- CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 14 cents (USD 3.56 cents)(from BRL 13 cents [USD 3.47 cents]);
- Fuel consumption: 1.4 billion litres (unchanged);
- Fuel price: Around BRL3 (USD 76.55 cents) per litre (from around BRL2.8 [USD 71.45 cents] per litre);
- EBITDA margin: Around 28% (unchanged);
- EBIT margin: Around 18% (unchanged);
- Net financial expense: BRL1.2 billion (USD306.3 million) (unchanged);
- CAPEX: Around BRL700 million (USD178.7 million) (from BRL650 million [USD165.9 million]);
- Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 2.9X (unchanged).