3-Aug-2018 10:26 AM
Gol updates 2019 outlook lowering ancillary revenue but increasing total revenue
GOL Linhas Aereas revised (02-Aug-2018) its 2019 guidance as follows:
- Total fleet: 122 to 124 aircraft (same as previous);
- Capacity (ASK): Increase between 5% and 10% (same as previous);
- Domestic: Increase between 1% and 3% (same as previous);
- International: Increase between 30% and 40% (same as previous);
- Capacity (seats): Increase between 3% and 5% (same as previous);
- Operations: Increase between 2% and 5% (same as previous);
- Average load factor: Maintained between 79% and 81%;
- Total net revenues: Around BRL12.5 billion (USD3.3 billion) (Previously BRL12 billion [USD3.2 billion]);
- Ancillary revenues: Around BRL1.3 billion (USD346.3 million) (previously BRL1.6 billion [USD426.5 million]);
- CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 14 cents (USD 3.73 cents) (previously BRL 15 cents [USD 4 cents]);
- Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres (same as previous);
- Fuel price: Around BRL2.9 (USD0.77) per litre (previously BRL2.6 [USD0.69]) per litre;
- EBITDA margin: Around 17% (previously 18%);
- EBIT margin: Around 12% (previously 13%);
- CAPEX: Maintains at around BRL600 million (USD159.8 million);
- Net Debt/EBITDA: Maintains around 2.5X;
- Aircraft rent: Maintains at around BRL1 billion (USD266.6 million). [more - original PR]