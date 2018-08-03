Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2018

Gol updates 2019 outlook lowering ancillary revenue but increasing total revenue

GOL Linhas Aereas revised (02-Aug-2018) its 2019 guidance as follows:

  • Total fleet: 122 to 124 aircraft (same as previous);
  • Capacity (ASK): Increase between 5% and 10% (same as previous);
    • Domestic: Increase between 1% and 3% (same as previous);
    • International: Increase between 30% and 40% (same as previous);
  • Capacity (seats): Increase between 3% and 5% (same as previous);
  • Operations: Increase between 2% and 5% (same as previous);
  • Average load factor: Maintained between 79% and 81%;
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL12.5 billion (USD3.3 billion) (Previously BRL12 billion [USD3.2 billion]);
    • Ancillary revenues: Around BRL1.3 billion (USD346.3 million) (previously BRL1.6 billion [USD426.5 million]);
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 14 cents (USD 3.73 cents) (previously BRL 15 cents [USD 4 cents]);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres (same as previous);
  • Fuel price: Around BRL2.9 (USD0.77) per litre (previously BRL2.6 [USD0.69]) per litre;
  • EBITDA margin: Around 17% (previously 18%);
  • EBIT margin: Around 12% (previously 13%);
  • CAPEX: Maintains at around BRL600 million (USD159.8 million);
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Maintains around 2.5X;
  • Aircraft rent: Maintains at around BRL1 billion (USD266.6 million). [more - original PR]

