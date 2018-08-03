3-Aug-2018 8:21 AM
Gol updates 2018 outlook with higher net revenue and lower ancillary from same ASK
GOL Linhas Aereas revised (02-Aug-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:
- Total fleet: 117 aircraft (same as previous);
- Capacity (ASK): Increase between 1% and 2% (same as previous);
- Domestic: Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
- International: Increase between 6% and 8% (same as previous);
- Capacity (seats): Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
- Operations: Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
- Average load factor: Maintained between 79% and 80% (same as previous);
- Total net revenues: Around BRL11.5 billion (USD3 billion) (Previously BRL11 billion [USD2.9 billion]);
- Ancillary revenues: Around BRL1 billion (USD266.3 million) (previously BRL1.2 billion [USD319.5 million]);
- CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 13.5 cents (USD 3.59 cents) (previously BRL 14 cents [USD 3.73 cents]);
- Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres (same as previous);
- Fuel price: Around BRL2.9 (USD0.77) per litre (previously BRL2.5 [USD0.66]) per litre;
- EBITDA margin: Maintains around 16%;
- EBIT margin: Maintains around 11%;
- CAPEX: Around BRL750 million (USD199.7 million) (previously BRL700 million [USD186.4 million]);
- Net Debt/EBITDA: Maintains around 2.8X;
- Aircraft rent: Around BRL1.1 billion (USD293.1 million) (previously BRL960 million [USD255.8 million]). [more - original PR]