3-Aug-2018 8:21 AM

Gol updates 2018 outlook with higher net revenue and lower ancillary from same ASK

GOL Linhas Aereas revised (02-Aug-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:

  • Total fleet: 117 aircraft (same as previous);
  • Capacity (ASK): Increase between 1% and 2% (same as previous);
    • Domestic: Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
    • International: Increase between 6% and 8% (same as previous);
  • Capacity (seats): Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
  • Operations: Increase between 0% and 2% (same as previous);
  • Average load factor: Maintained between 79% and 80% (same as previous);
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL11.5 billion (USD3 billion) (Previously BRL11 billion [USD2.9 billion]);
    • Ancillary revenues: Around BRL1 billion (USD266.3 million) (previously BRL1.2 billion [USD319.5 million]);
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 13.5 cents (USD 3.59 cents) (previously BRL 14 cents [USD 3.73 cents]);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres (same as previous);
  • Fuel price: Around BRL2.9 (USD0.77) per litre (previously BRL2.5 [USD0.66]) per litre;
  • EBITDA margin: Maintains around 16%;
  • EBIT margin: Maintains around 11%;
  • CAPEX: Around BRL750 million (USD199.7 million) (previously BRL700 million [USD186.4 million]);
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Maintains around 2.8X;
  • Aircraft rent: Around BRL1.1 billion (USD293.1 million) (previously BRL960 million [USD255.8 million]). [more - original PR]

