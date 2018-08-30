Gol unveils first MAX 8
Gol Linhas Aereas unveiled (29-Aug-2018) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 (PR-XMA) aircraft on 28-Aug-2018. The aircraft has been used on domestic operations since its incorporation in Jun-2018. The carrier's second MAX 8 (PR-XMB) landed in Brazil in mid Aug-2018 and Gol plans to end 2018 with a total of six MAX 8s. Gol will use the aircraft mainly on international services to be launched in 2H2018. The aircraft features inflight internet, WiFi and live TV and configured with Sky Interior cabin featuring 186 Recaro seats. Gol's MAX fleet is will be the largest in Latin America with 135 aircraft, including 30 MAX 10s. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier plans to launch Brasilia and Fortaleza services to Miami and Orlando as well as Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Quito service. [more - original PR - Gol - Portuguese][more - original PR - Boeing - English]