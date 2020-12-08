Gol to resume commercial operations with Boeing 737 MAX effective 09-Dec-2020

Gol announced (07-Dec-2020) plans to resume operations with Boeing 737 MAX effective 09-Dec-2020. The carrier will deploy the aircraft on services from Sao Paulo. All seven of the airline's 737 MAXs should be cleared to return fully to operations by the end of Dec-2020. Gol conducted training for 140 of its pilots in conjunction with Boeing, meeting all the technical and operational requirements outlined in the plan approved by US FAA and Brazil ANAC. The training took place in the US using a MAX simulator. Gol also completed a rigorous series of technical flights, which exceeded the requirements set out by aviation regulatory agencies. [more - original PR]