Gol to recover 80% of domestic operations in Dec-2020

Gol, in its monthly investor update for Nov-2020, announced (07-Dec-2020) the carrier estimates it will generate a net cash profit of BRL3 million (USD585,800) daily in Dec-2020. The carrier plans to increase operating capacity to 460 frequencies daily and nearly 600 frequencies on peak days, recovering over 80% of domestic frequencies compared to Dec-2019. The carrier will operate with a fleet of 99 aircraft. [more - original PR]