Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Sep-2020 4:16 PM

Gol to end 2020 with 80% of its 2019 domestic capacity

Gol announced (10-Sep-2020) its current capacity planning scenario assumes a 300% quarter-on-quarter increase in capacity in 3Q2020 and a 120% increase in 4Q2020. The carrier expects to finish 2020 at 80% of its 2019 domestic capacity. Gol stated: "The matching of capacity to demand has always been a competitive differentiator of the company's fleet management [… Gol has] significant flexibility to respond to prevailing demand trends". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More