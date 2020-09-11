Gol to end 2020 with 80% of its 2019 domestic capacity

Gol announced (10-Sep-2020) its current capacity planning scenario assumes a 300% quarter-on-quarter increase in capacity in 3Q2020 and a 120% increase in 4Q2020. The carrier expects to finish 2020 at 80% of its 2019 domestic capacity. Gol stated: "The matching of capacity to demand has always been a competitive differentiator of the company's fleet management [… Gol has] significant flexibility to respond to prevailing demand trends". [more - original PR]