5-Nov-2020 9:00 AM

Gol to double capacity in 4Q2020

Gol announced (04-Nov-2020) its current capacity planning scenario assumes 100% quarter-on-quarter growth in 4Q2020. Gol operated approximately 376 daily frequencies in Oct-2020, 53% lower compared to Oct-2019 and reached peaks of 500 daily frequencies. Gol expects to re-establish the domestic market operated in the pre-pandemic period by the end of Dec-2020, which represents about 80% of the total capacity in 2019. Gol expects to end Dec-2020 with an average of 94 aircraft operating in the network, representing more than 75% of the operating fleet, maintaining a consistent load factor of approximately 80%. Revenue is expected to increase approximately 130% quarter-on-quarter in 4Q2020. Costs are expected to decrease by 16% year-on-year. [more - original PR]

