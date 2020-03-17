Gol to cut up to 60% of its capacity in the Brazilian domestic market until mid Jun-2020

Gol announced (16-Mar-2020) it is actively monitoring ticket searches and sales trends, as well as the dynamics of the broader airline industry. Gol saw minimal to no effect on demand from the COVID-19 virus in Feb-2020 and it was not necessary to adjust the level of service for its customers. However, in recent days, there has been a market wide decline in demand for air travel in Brazil. Gol decided to undertake a detailed redesign of its network, without interrupting service to any domestic destinations. GOL will reduce its total capacity by approximately 60% to 70% until mid Jun-2020, with a 50% to 60% reduction in the domestic market and 90% to 95% reduction in the international market. [more - original PR]