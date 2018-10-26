26-Oct-2018 9:46 AM
Gol to become launch partner for Gogo's data management and operational solutions
Gogo announced (25-Oct-2018) Gol will become the launch partner for Gogo's aircraft data service, wireless quick access recorder and automated turbulence reporting. The partnership will allow Gol to access real-time information, streamline processes, and generate new service opportunities by securely bonding aircraft data through Gogo's 2Ku high-speed global satellite connectivity system. [more - original PR]