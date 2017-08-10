GOL reports net loss in 2Q2017

Gol reported (09-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Operating revenue: BRL2234 million (USD695.8 million), +7.0% year-on-year; Operating costs: BRL2209 million (USD688.0 million), -2.3%; Fuel: BRL629.7 million (USD196.1 million), +6.4%; Labour: BRL381.7 million (USD118.9 million), stable; Operating profit (loss): BRL25.4 million (USD7.9 million), compared to a loss of BRL171.4 million (USD48.9 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (BRL406.3 million) (USD126.6 million), compared to a profit of BRL309.5 million (USD88.3 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 7.3 million, -1.3%; Load factor: 77.9%, +2.7ppts; Net yield: BRL23.19 cents (USD7.22 cents), +4.8%; Net passenger revenue per ASK: BRL18.06 cents, (USD5.63 cents), +8.5%; Net revenue per ASK: BRL21.38 cents (USD6.66 cents), +10.2%; Cost per ASK: BRL21.14 cents (USD6.58 cents), +0.7%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL15.11 cents (USD4.71 cents), -2.5%; Average stage length: 1061km, +1.9%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Operating revenue: BRL4880 million (USD1536 million), +1.6%; Operating costs: BRL4601 million (USD1448 million), +1.5%; Fuel: BRL1366 million (USD430 million), +1.3%; Labour: BRL795.7 million (USD250.5 million), -0.1%; Operating profit: BRL278.6 million (USD87.7 million), +4.8%; Net profit (loss): (BRL173.6 million) (USD54.6 million), compared to a profit of BRL1067 million (USD289.2 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 15.5 million, -5.6%; Load factor: 78.8%, +2.4ppts; Net yield: BRL23.64 cents (USD7.44 cents), -1.7%; Net passenger revenue per ASK: BRL18.62 cents (USD5.86 cents), +1.4%; Net revenue per ASK: BRL21.72 cents (USD6.84 cents), +4.2%; Cost per ASK: BRL20.48 cents (USD6.45 cents), +4.0%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL14.40 cents (USD4.53 cents), +4.2%; Average stage length: 1082km, +7.5%; Total assets: BRL8467 million (USD2665 million); Cash and cash equivalents: BRL569 million (USD179.1 million); Total liabilities: BRL12,095 million (USD3807 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.311470 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.314783 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.285254 for 2Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.271026 for 1H2016