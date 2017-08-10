Loading
10-Aug-2017 11:52 AM

GOL reports net loss in 2Q2017

Gol reported (09-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Operating revenue: BRL2234 million (USD695.8 million), +7.0% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: BRL2209 million (USD688.0 million), -2.3%;
      • Fuel: BRL629.7 million (USD196.1 million), +6.4%;
      • Labour: BRL381.7 million (USD118.9 million), stable;
    • Operating profit (loss): BRL25.4 million (USD7.9 million), compared to a loss of BRL171.4 million (USD48.9 million) in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (BRL406.3 million) (USD126.6 million), compared to a profit of BRL309.5 million (USD88.3 million) in p-c-p;
    • Passenger numbers: 7.3 million, -1.3%;
    • Load factor: 77.9%, +2.7ppts;
    • Net yield: BRL23.19 cents (USD7.22 cents), +4.8%;
    • Net passenger revenue per ASK: BRL18.06 cents, (USD5.63 cents), +8.5%;
    • Net revenue per ASK: BRL21.38 cents (USD6.66 cents), +10.2%;
    • Cost per ASK: BRL21.14 cents (USD6.58 cents), +0.7%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL15.11 cents (USD4.71 cents), -2.5%;
    • Average stage length: 1061km, +1.9%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Operating revenue: BRL4880 million (USD1536 million), +1.6%;
    • Operating costs: BRL4601 million (USD1448 million), +1.5%;
      • Fuel: BRL1366 million (USD430 million), +1.3%;
      • Labour: BRL795.7 million (USD250.5 million), -0.1%;
    • Operating profit: BRL278.6 million (USD87.7 million), +4.8%;
    • Net profit (loss): (BRL173.6 million) (USD54.6 million), compared to a profit of BRL1067 million (USD289.2 million) in p-c-p;
    • Passenger numbers: 15.5 million, -5.6%;
    • Load factor: 78.8%, +2.4ppts;
    • Net yield: BRL23.64 cents (USD7.44 cents), -1.7%;
    • Net passenger revenue per ASK: BRL18.62 cents (USD5.86 cents), +1.4%;
    • Net revenue per ASK: BRL21.72 cents (USD6.84 cents), +4.2%;
    • Cost per ASK: BRL20.48 cents (USD6.45 cents), +4.0%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL14.40 cents (USD4.53 cents), +4.2%;
    • Average stage length: 1082km, +7.5%;
    • Total assets: BRL8467 million (USD2665 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL569 million (USD179.1 million);
    • Total liabilities: BRL12,095 million (USD3807 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.311470 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.314783 for 1H2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.285254 for 2Q2016
*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.271026 for 1H2016

