10-May-2018 7:23 AM

Gol revises 2018 outlook

GOL Linhas Aereas revised (10-May-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:

  • Total fleet: 117 aircraft (previously 118);
  • Capacity (ASK): Increase between 1% and 2% (previously 1% and 3%);
    • Domestic: Increase between 0% and 2% (previously 0% and 3%);
    • International: Increase between 6% and 8% (previously 7% and 10%);
  • Capacity (seats): Increase between 0% and 2% (previously 1% and 3%);
  • Operations: Increase between 0% and 2% (previously 1% and 3%);
  • Average load factor: Maintained between 79% and 80%;
  • Cargo and other revenues: Around BRL1.2 billion (USD333.9 million) (previously BRL1.6 billion [USD445.2 million]);
  • Total net revenues: Remains around BRL11 billion (USD3 billion);
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL 14 cents (USD 3.89 cents) (previously BRL 15 cents [USD 4.17 cents]);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.3 billion litres (previously around 1.4 billion litres);
  • Fuel price: Around BRL2.5 (USD0.69) per litre (previously BRL2.2 [USD0.61]) per litre;
  • EBITDA margin: Maintains around 16%;
  • EBIT margin: Maintains around 11%;
  • CAPEX: Around BRL700 million (USD194.8 million) (previously BRL600 million [USD167 million]);
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 2.8X (previously 3X). [more - original PR]

