Gol recorded (02-Dec-2019) its highest historical sale for a Black Friday campaign, with over BRL120 million (USD28.4 million) in sales on 29-Nov-2019, a 38% year-on-year increase, totalling 450,000 bookings (+51%). The average fare was below BRL265 (USD62.7) and over 165,000 tickets were sold at fares below BRL150 (USD35.51). [more - original PR]