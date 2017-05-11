Gol reports USD80.5m operating profit in 1Q2017, 42% decline

Gol reported (10-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Operating revenue: BRL2646 million (USD841.2 million), -2.5% year-on-year;

Operating costs: BRL2393 million (USD760.8 million), +5.3%; Fuel: BRL735.8 million (USD233.9 million), -2.8%; Labour: BRL414.0 million (USD131.6 million), -0.2%;

Operating profit: BRL253.2 million (USD80.5 million), -42.1%;

Net profit: BRL232.7 million (USD74.0 million), -69.3%;

Passengers: 8.2 million, -8.3%;

Passenger load factor: 79.6%, +2.1ppts; Domestic: 79.6%, +2.3ppts; International: 79.4%, +1.0ppt;

Breakeven load factor: 71.9%, +7.0ppts;

Average fare: BRL279.7 (USD88.9), +2.6%;

Yield: BRL 24.02 cents (USD 7.6 cents), -6.5%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 19.11 cents (USD6.1 cents), -3.9%;

Revenue per ASK: BRL 22.01 cents (USD 7.0 cents), -0.5%;

Cost per ASK: BRL 19.91 cents (USD 6.3 cents), +7.4%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 13.79 cents (USD 4.4 cents), +11.6%;

Average stage length: 1102km, +12.7%;

Total assets: BRL8085 million (USD2571 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: BRL386.1 million (USD122.8 million);

Total liabilities: BRL11,371 million (USD3615 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.317939