6-Apr-2018 7:54 AM

GOL releases preliminary 1Q2018 results

GOL Linhas Aereas released (05-Apr-2018) its preliminary and unaudited projection for 1Q2018, as follows:

  • Capacity (ASKs): Around 3% year-on-year increase;
  • Capacity (seats):  Around 1% increase;
  • Unit cost (CASK ex. fuel): Around 3.5% reduction;
  • Aircraft rent: Around BRL240 million (USD71.8 million);
  • EBITDA margin: 20% to 20.5%;
  • EBIT margin: 15% to 15.5%;
  • Ancillary Revenue: 9.5% to 10% of total net revenues;
  • Average fuel price per litre: BRL2.45 (USD73.30 cents) to BRL2.55 (USD76.28 cents);
  • Average exchange rate: BRL3.25. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]

