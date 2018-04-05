6-Apr-2018 7:54 AM
GOL releases preliminary 1Q2018 results
GOL Linhas Aereas released (05-Apr-2018) its preliminary and unaudited projection for 1Q2018, as follows:
- Capacity (ASKs): Around 3% year-on-year increase;
- Capacity (seats): Around 1% increase;
- Unit cost (CASK ex. fuel): Around 3.5% reduction;
- Aircraft rent: Around BRL240 million (USD71.8 million);
- EBITDA margin: 20% to 20.5%;
- EBIT margin: 15% to 15.5%;
- Ancillary Revenue: 9.5% to 10% of total net revenues;
- Average fuel price per litre: BRL2.45 (USD73.30 cents) to BRL2.55 (USD76.28 cents);
- Average exchange rate: BRL3.25. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]