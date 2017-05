Gol Linhas Aereas announced (11-May-2017) its guidance for 2017 as follows:

Fleet average size: 115;

ASK variation: Between 0% and -2%;

Total seat variation: Between -3% and -5%;

Operations variation: Between -3% and -5%;

Load factor: Between 77% and 79%;

CASK ex. fuel: around BRL0.14 (USD0.04);

EBITDA margin: Between 11% and 13%;

Operating margin: Between 6% and 8%. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]