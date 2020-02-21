Become a CAPA Member
21-Feb-2020 9:03 AM

Gol provides 2020 guidance with plans for up to 125 aircraft and 9% ASK growth

Gol provided (20-Feb-2020) the following guidance for 2020, adjusted to reflect higher passenger revenues, lower loyalty programme revenues, higher cash flows, lower interest expense, variations in oil prices and exchange rates and adjustments to fleet and network plans:

  • Total fleet: Between 135 to 139 aircraft (Previously: Between 134 and 139 aircraft);
  • Total operating fleet: 125 aircraft (127 aircraft);
  • Capacity (ASK): Between 7% and 9% (unchanged);
    • Domestic: Between 6% and 9% (unchanged);
    • International: Between 7% and 10% (between 15% and 20%);
  • Capacity (seats): Between 8% and 10% (between 6% and 8%);
  • Operations: Between 7% and 9% (between 6% and 8%);
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL15.4 billion (USD3.5 billion) (from around BRL15.5 billion [USD3.53 billion]) ;
  • EBITDA margin: Around 30% (unchanged);
  • EBIT margin: Around 19% (unchanged);
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 2.0X (unchanged). [more - original PR]

