Gol prices USD200m of 8% senior secured notes due 2026

GOL announced (21-Dec-2020) its subsidiary GOL Finance priced a private placement of USD200 million aggregate principal amount of 8% senior secured notes due 30-Jun-2026. The private placement of the notes is the first issuance under a new secured debt programme, designed to complement and further diversify GOL's senior unsecured bond issuances and capital structure. The notes will be secured by fiduciary assignments of all GOL's intellectual property (including patents, trademarks, brand names and domain names, appraised at an aggregate value of BRL3.5 billion (USD683.2 million)), and GOL's aircraft spare parts located in Brazil appraised at an aggregate value of USD189 million. [more - original PR]