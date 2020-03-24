Become a CAPA Member
24-Mar-2020 9:48 AM

Gol presents emergency collective agreement offer to pilots, including 50% wage reduction

Brazil's Sindicato Nacional dos Aeronautas (National Aviators' Union - SNA) announced (20-Mar-2020) Gol proposed an emergency collective agreement due to the carrier's "drastic reduction in revenue and flight numbers" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The collective agreement is for Apr/May/Jun-2020. The proposal includes proportional reductions in workload and wage during the period. Details as follows:

  • Apr-2020: Minimum of 16 rest days and 30% reduction in wage;
  • May-2020: Minimum of 18 rest days and 40% reduction in wage;
  • Jun-2020: Minimum of 20 rest days and 50% reduction in wage.

The minimum pay will be fixed at BRL2600 (USD505.46). All crew will have their job guaranteed. The carrier will also offer voluntary unpaid leave for a minimum period of one month. SNA will promote an online vote for members to accept or reject the proposal. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

