9-Mar-2018 11:11 AM

GOL preliminary pax up 2% in Feb-2018, 78% load factor

GOL reported (08-Mar-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.4 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.2 million, +0.8%;
    • International: 187,000, +18.3%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +6.2%;
    • Domestic: +3.5%;
    • International: +26.1%;
  • Load factor: 77.8%, +0.6ppt;
    • Domestic: 77.8%, +0.7ppt;
    • International: 77.4%, -0.4ppt.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airline's eighth consecutive month of passenger. [more - original PR]

