9-Mar-2018 11:11 AM
GOL preliminary pax up 2% in Feb-2018, 78% load factor
GOL reported (08-Mar-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 2.4 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +0.8%;
- International: 187,000, +18.3%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +6.2%;
- Domestic: +3.5%;
- International: +26.1%;
- Load factor: 77.8%, +0.6ppt;
- Domestic: 77.8%, +0.7ppt;
- International: 77.4%, -0.4ppt.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airline's eighth consecutive month of passenger. [more - original PR]