Gol predicts 100% increase in revenue in 2022

Gol predicted (10-Dec-2021) revenue for 2022 will increase approximately 100% year-on-year with the aid of BRL1.2 billion (USD213.83 million) of increased cash flow from transactions entered into in 2021. Transactions include BRL450 million (USD80.19 million) from the reincorporation of the 'Smiles' loyalty programme and BRL700 million (USD124.73 million) from the addition of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet. The carrier expects to operate an average of 108 aircraft across its network in 2022 and finish the year with a fleet including 44 737 MAXs. [more - original PR]