Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Jan-2019 6:36 AM

Gol pax up 3% to 33.4m in 2018, load factor stable at 80%

Gol reported (04-Jan-2019) the following preliminary traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 3.3 million, +5.8%;
      • Domestic: 3.1 million, +6.0%;
      • International: 184,000, +2.5%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.9%;
      • Domestic: +3.0%;
      • International: +31.8%;
    • Load factor: 83.3%, +2.2ppts;
      • Domestic: 84.4%, +2.8ppts;
      • International: 76.3%, -1.1ppts;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 33.4 million, +2.8%;
      • Domestic: 31.6 million, +3.1%;
      • International: 1.8 million, -2.6%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.1%;
      • Domestic: +3.0%;
      • International: +4.3%;
    • Load factor: 79.9%, +0.2ppt;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More