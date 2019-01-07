7-Jan-2019 6:36 AM
Gol pax up 3% to 33.4m in 2018, load factor stable at 80%
Gol reported (04-Jan-2019) the following preliminary traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +5.8%;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +6.0%;
- International: 184,000, +2.5%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.9%;
- Domestic: +3.0%;
- International: +31.8%;
- Load factor: 83.3%, +2.2ppts;
- Domestic: 84.4%, +2.8ppts;
- International: 76.3%, -1.1ppts;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 33.4 million, +2.8%;
- Domestic: 31.6 million, +3.1%;
- International: 1.8 million, -2.6%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.1%;
- Domestic: +3.0%;
- International: +4.3%;
- Load factor: 79.9%, +0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 80.7%, +0.5ppt;
- International: 73.8%, -2.3ppts. [more - original PR]
