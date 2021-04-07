Become a CAPA Member
7-Apr-2021 4:37 AM

Gol pax down 49.8% in Mar-2021

Gol reported (05-Apr-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Mar-2021:

  • Passengers: 937,000, -49.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 937,000, -46.6%;
    • International: 0;
  • Capacity (Seat): -50.7%;
    • Domestic: -47.3%;
    • International: -100%;
  • Capacity (ASK): -47.8%;
    • Domestic: -39.7%;
    • International: -100%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPK): -47.7%;
    • Domestic: -40.6%;
    • International: -100%;
  • Departures: 7581, -52.0%;
    • Domestic: 7581, -48.7%;
    • International: 0, -100%;
  • Passenger load factor: 71.8%, +0.2pp;
    • Domestic: 71.8%, -1.1pp;
    • International: 0, 0pp;
  • Cargo: 3600 tons, -41.7%;
  • On time departures: 97.9%, +1.2pp. [more - original PR]

