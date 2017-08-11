Gol outlines outlook for 2017

Gol Linhas Aereas outlined (09-Aug-2017) is outlook for 2017 as follows:
- Capacity (ASK): 0% to 2% year-on-year reduction;
- Capacity (Seats): 3% to 5% reduction;
- Operations: 3% to 5% reduction;
- Load Factor: 77% and 79%;
- Net revenue: Around BRL10 billion (USD3.1 billion);
- Unit cost (CASK ex. fuel): BRL14 cents (USD4.4 cents);
- Aircraft rent: BRL1 billion (USD 314.8 million);
- EBITDA margin: 12% to 14%;
- EBIT margin: 7% to 9%;
- Earning per share: Between BRL38 cents (USD12 cents) and BRL52 cents (USD16 cents).
Guidance could be impacted by 4Q2017 fare prices, external shocks, and competitor capacity growth. [more - original PR]