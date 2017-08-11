Loading
11-Aug-2017 2:42 PM

Gol outlines outlook for 2017

Gol Linhas Aereas outlined (09-Aug-2017) is outlook for 2017 as follows:

  • Capacity (ASK): 0% to 2% year-on-year reduction;
  • Capacity (Seats):  3% to 5% reduction;
  • Operations: 3% to 5% reduction;
  • Load Factor: 77% and 79%;
  • Net revenue: Around BRL10 billion (USD3.1 billion);
  • Unit cost (CASK ex. fuel): BRL14 cents (USD4.4 cents);
  • Aircraft rent: BRL1 billion (USD 314.8 million);
  • EBITDA margin: 12% to 14%;
  • EBIT margin: 7% to 9%;
  • Earning per share: Between BRL38 cents (USD12 cents) and BRL52 cents (USD16 cents).

Guidance could be impacted by 4Q2017 fare prices, external shocks, and competitor capacity growth. [more - original PR]

