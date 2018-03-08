Loading
8-Mar-2018 2:28 PM

GOL outlines 2019 preliminary guidance; expects EBITDA margin of around 18%

GOL outlined (07-Mar-2018) its 2019 preliminary guidance as follows:

  • Total fleet: 122 to 124 aircraft;
  • Capacity (ASKs): Increase between 5% to 10%;
    • Domestic: Increase between 1% to 3%;
    • International: Increase between 30% to 40%;
  • Capacity (seats): Increase between 3% to 5%;
  • Operations: Increase between 2% to 5%;
  • Average load factor: Between 79% to 81%;
  • Cargo and other revenues: Around BRL2 billion (USD616.3 million);
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL12 billion (USD3.7 billion);
  • CASK exc. fuel: Around BRL15 cents (USD4.62 cents);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.44 billion litres;
  • Fuel price: Around BRL2.6 (USD0.80) per litre;
  • EBITDA margin: Around 18%;
  • EBIT margin: Around 13%;
  • CAPEX: Around BRL600 million (USD184.9 million);
  • Net Debt2/ EBITDA: Around 2.5X. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More