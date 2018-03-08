8-Mar-2018 2:28 PM
GOL outlines 2019 preliminary guidance; expects EBITDA margin of around 18%
GOL outlined (07-Mar-2018) its 2019 preliminary guidance as follows:
- Total fleet: 122 to 124 aircraft;
- Capacity (ASKs): Increase between 5% to 10%;
- Domestic: Increase between 1% to 3%;
- International: Increase between 30% to 40%;
- Capacity (seats): Increase between 3% to 5%;
- Operations: Increase between 2% to 5%;
- Average load factor: Between 79% to 81%;
- Cargo and other revenues: Around BRL2 billion (USD616.3 million);
- Total net revenues: Around BRL12 billion (USD3.7 billion);
- CASK exc. fuel: Around BRL15 cents (USD4.62 cents);
- Fuel consumption: Around 1.44 billion litres;
- Fuel price: Around BRL2.6 (USD0.80) per litre;
- EBITDA margin: Around 18%;
- EBIT margin: Around 13%;
- CAPEX: Around BRL600 million (USD184.9 million);
- Net Debt2/ EBITDA: Around 2.5X. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]