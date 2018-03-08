8-Mar-2018 2:22 PM
GOL outlines 2018 guidance
GOL outlined (07-Mar-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:
- Total fleet: 118 aircraft. 2017 result was 117 aircraft;
- Capacity (ASK): Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was +0.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: Increase between 0% and 3%. 2017 result was +0.9% year-on-year;
- International: Increase between 7% and 10%. 2017 result was +0.2% year-on-year;
- Capacity (seats): Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was -3.9% year-on-year;
- Operations: Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was -4.2% year-on-year;
- Average load factor: Between 79% and 80%. 2017 result was 79.7% year-on-year;
- Cargo and other revenues: Around BRL1.6 billion (USD493 million). 2017 result was BRL1.4 billion (USD431.4 million);
- Total net revenues: Around BRL11 billion (USD3.4 billion). 2017 result was BRL10.6 billion (USD3.2 billion);
- CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL15 cents (USD4.62 cents). 2017 result was BRL14.5 cents (USD4.46 cents);
- Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres. 2017 result was 1.38 billion litres;
- Fuel price: Around BRL2.2 (USD0.67) per litre. 2017 result was BRL2.1 (USD0.64) per litre;
- EBITDA margin: Around 16%. 2017 result was 14.1%;
- EBIT margin: Around 11%. 2017 result was 9.4%;
- CAPEX: Around BRL600 million (USD184.9 million). 2017 result was BRL560 million (USD172.6 million);
- Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 3X; 2017 result was 3X. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]