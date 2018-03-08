Loading
8-Mar-2018 2:22 PM

GOL outlines 2018 guidance

GOL outlined (07-Mar-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:

  • Total fleet: 118 aircraft. 2017 result was 117 aircraft;
  • Capacity (ASK): Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was +0.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: Increase between 0% and 3%. 2017 result was +0.9% year-on-year;
    • International: Increase between 7% and 10%. 2017 result was +0.2% year-on-year;
  • Capacity (seats): Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was -3.9% year-on-year;
  • Operations: Increase between 1% and 3%. 2017 result was -4.2% year-on-year;
  • Average load factor: Between 79% and 80%. 2017 result was 79.7% year-on-year;
  • Cargo and other revenues: Around BRL1.6 billion (USD493 million). 2017 result was BRL1.4 billion (USD431.4 million);
  • Total net revenues: Around BRL11 billion (USD3.4 billion). 2017 result was BRL10.6 billion (USD3.2 billion);
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around BRL15 cents (USD4.62 cents). 2017 result was BRL14.5 cents (USD4.46 cents);
  • Fuel consumption: Around 1.4 billion litres. 2017 result was 1.38 billion litres;
  • Fuel price: Around BRL2.2 (USD0.67) per litre. 2017 result was BRL2.1 (USD0.64) per litre;
  • EBITDA margin: Around 16%. 2017 result was 14.1%;
  • EBIT margin: Around 11%. 2017 result was 9.4%;
  • CAPEX: Around BRL600 million (USD184.9 million). 2017 result was BRL560 million (USD172.6 million);
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 3X; 2017 result was 3X. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More