Gol CFO Richard Lark, via Gol's investor update video, commented (07-Apr-2020) on the carrier's network adjustment to reflect the shattered demand environment in Brazil, stating: "On 24-Mar-2020… We readjusted our network of 750 daily flights to 50 daily essential flights, between Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and all 26 state capitals and Brasilia".