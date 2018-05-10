Loading
Gol operating profit up 97% in 1Q2018

Gol reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Operating revenue: BRL2964 million (USD913.5 million), +14.4% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: BRL2460 million (USD758.2 million), +5.3%;
    • Fuel: BRL884.2 million (USD272.5 million), +20.2%;
    • Labour: BRL483.7 million (USD149.1 million), +16.8%;
  • Operating profit: BRL504.3 million (USD155.4 million), +97.4%;
  • Net profit: BRL220.8 million (USD68.0 million), -6.0%;
  • Passengers: 8.4 million, +1.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +0.8ppt;
    • Domestic: 80.7%, +1.1ppts;
    • International: 78.9%, -0.5ppt;
  • Break even load factor: 66.7%, -5.0ppts;
  • Average fare: BRL334.7 (USD103.2), +13.1%;
  • Yield: BRL 28.02 cents (USD 8.6 cents), +10.3%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 22.53 cents (USD 6.9 cents), +11.5%;
  • Revenue per ASK: BRL 23.87 cents (USD 7.4 cents), +10.7%;
  • Cost per ASK: BRL 19.80 cents (USD 6.1 cents), +1.9%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 12.69 cents (USD 3.9 cents), -4.8%;
  • Average stage length: 1142km, +3.6%;
  • Total assets: BRL9889 million (USD3048 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL532.4 million (USD164.1 million);
  • Total liabilities: BRL12,749 million (USD3929 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.308192

