Gol operating profit up 97% in 1Q2018

Gol reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Operating revenue: BRL2964 million (USD913.5 million), +14.4% year-on-year;

Operating costs: BRL2460 million (USD758.2 million), +5.3%; Fuel: BRL884.2 million (USD272.5 million), +20.2%; Labour: BRL483.7 million (USD149.1 million), +16.8%;

Operating profit: BRL504.3 million (USD155.4 million), +97.4%;

Net profit: BRL220.8 million (USD68.0 million), -6.0%;

Passengers: 8.4 million, +1.8%;

Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +0.8ppt; Domestic: 80.7%, +1.1ppts; International: 78.9%, -0.5ppt;

Break even load factor: 66.7%, -5.0ppts;

Average fare: BRL334.7 (USD103.2), +13.1%;

Yield: BRL 28.02 cents (USD 8.6 cents), +10.3%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 22.53 cents (USD 6.9 cents), +11.5%;

Revenue per ASK: BRL 23.87 cents (USD 7.4 cents), +10.7%;

Cost per ASK: BRL 19.80 cents (USD 6.1 cents), +1.9%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 12.69 cents (USD 3.9 cents), -4.8%;

Average stage length: 1142km, +3.6%;

Total assets: BRL9889 million (USD3048 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: BRL532.4 million (USD164.1 million);

Total liabilities: BRL12,749 million (USD3929 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.308192