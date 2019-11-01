Become a CAPA Member
1-Nov-2019

Gol operating profit up 78% in 3Q2019

GOL reported (31-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:

  • Operating revenue: BRL3710 million (USD935.6 million), +28.3% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: BRL3097 million (USD781.0 million), +21.5%;
    • Fuel: BRL1067 million (USD269.0 million), +0.3%;
    • Labour: BRL620.5 million (USD156.5 million), +27.5%;
  • Operating profit: BRL613.0 million (USD154.6 million), +77.8%;
  • Net profit (loss): (BRL171.1 million) (USD43.2 million), -60.5%;
  • Yield: BRL 31.50 cents (USD 7.9 cents), +14.8%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 26.12 cents (USD 6.6 cents), +20.4%;
  • Revenue per ASK: BRL 27.67 cents (USD 7.0 cents), +19.2%;
  • Cost per ASK: BRL 22.51 cents (USD 5.7 cents), +5.8%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 14.56 cents (USD 3.7 cents), +14.2%;
  • Average stage length: 1110km, +1.9%;
  • Total assets: BRL14,804 million (USD3734 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: BRL1259 million (USD317.6 million);
  • Total liabilities: BRL22,391 million (USD5647 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.2522

