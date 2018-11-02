Gol operating profit declines 45% in 3Q2018, reports net loss

Gol reported (01-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Operating revenue: BRL2892 million (USD734 million), +8.3% year-on-year;

Operating costs: BRL2712 million (USD688.3 million), +15.6%; Fuel: BRL1063 million (USD269.8 million), +52.1%; Labour: BRL486.8 million (USD123.5 million), +1.6%;

Operating profit: BRL180.5 million (USD45.8 million), -44.5%;

Net profit (loss): (BRL308.9 million) (USD78.4 million), compared to a profit of BRL490.2 million in p-c-p;

Fares: BRL312 (USD79.2), +4.2%;

Yield: BRL 27.44 cents (USD 7.0 cents), +6.5%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: BRL 21.70 cents (USD 5.5 cents), +5.0%;

Revenue per ASK: BRL 23.22 cents (USD 5.9 cents), +4.5%;

Cost per ASK: BRL 21.77 cents (USD 5.5 cents), +11.5%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: BRL 13.24 cents (USD 3.4 cents), -3.4%;

Average stage length: 1089km, -1.5%;

Total assets: BRL10,557 million (USD2679 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: BRL690.4 million (USD175.2 million);

Total liabilities: BRL15,058 million (USD3821 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at BRL1 = USD0.25378