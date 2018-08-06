Become a CAPA Member
Gol on Norwegian: 'It’s really hard...to believe that a newcomer could come and be very sustainable'

GOL Linhas Aereas CEO Paulo Kakinoff, speaking on GOL's 2Q2018 financial results call, commented (02-Aug-2018) on the arrival of Norwegian Air Shuttle in the Brazilian market, stating: "Up to now, we didn't see any major movement… It is not so far a local competitor". Mr Kakinoff added: "It's really hard when you compare our CASK level, which is the level of even below of Southwest, for example, to believe that a newcomer could come and be very sustainable CASK at a lower level than we are delivering today".

