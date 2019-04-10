10-Apr-2019 10:24 AM
Gol Linhas Aéreas provides preliminary 1Q2019 investor update
Gol Linhas Aéreas provided (09-Apr-2019) a preliminary and unaudited 1Q2019 guidance, as follows:
- Capacity (ASK): Increase around 5%. 2019 guidance is for a 6% to 10% increase;
- Capacity (seats): Increase around 3%. 2019 guidance is for a 3% to 4% increase;
- Ancillary revenues: 6% of total net revenue;
- CASK excluding fuel: Around 3% increase;
- EBITDA margin: Between 29% and 30%. 2019 guidance is for around 28%;
- EBIT margin: Between 16% and 17%. 2019 guidance is for around 18%. [more - original PR]