10-Apr-2019 10:24 AM

Gol Linhas Aéreas provides preliminary 1Q2019 investor update

Gol Linhas Aéreas provided (09-Apr-2019) a preliminary and unaudited 1Q2019 guidance, as follows:

  • Capacity (ASK): Increase around 5%. 2019 guidance is for a 6% to 10% increase;
  • Capacity (seats): Increase around 3%. 2019 guidance is for a 3% to 4% increase;
  • Ancillary revenues: 6% of total net revenue;
  • CASK excluding fuel: Around 3% increase;
  • EBITDA margin: Between 29% and 30%. 2019 guidance is for around 28%;
  • EBIT margin: Between 16% and 17%. 2019 guidance is for around 18%. [more - original PR]

