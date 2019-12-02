Gol launches an MRO division to provide service to third parties

Gol launched (29-Nov-2019) GOL Aerotech, a new business unit that provides MRO services to third parties, generating a new source of revenue for the company. GOL Aerotech is located at Belo Horizonte Confins Airport, where Gol conducts MRO on its own single fleet of Boeing aircraft. GOL expects revenues of BRL140 million (USD33 million) in 2020 for GOL Aerotech. Capital Group and Dubai Aerospace are among its first customers. Gol invested over BRL130 million (USD30.7 million) in its 145,000sqm aircraft maintenance centre in Confins, featuring three hangars - two for maintenance and one for painting - six workshops capable of repairing and overhauling wheels, brakes and steel structures, and inspection of engines and other components. It has capacity to serve 80 aircraft p/a (on average) and provide over 600,000 hours of maintenance availability p/a. The centre has over 760 employees, with a 98% on time delivery and aircraft release for heavy maintenance. [more - original PR]