Gol releases unaudited preliminary projections for Jun-2017 quarter

Gol Linhas Aereas released (05-Jul-2017) its preliminary and unaudited projection for the quarter ended Jun-2017, as follows:

EBITDA Margin: Between 6.5% and 7%;

EBIT Margin: Between 1.5% and 2%;

Ancillary Revenue: Between 14.5% and 15.0% of total net revenues;

Aircraft Rent: Around BRL240 million (USD73.1 million);

Average fuel price per litre: Between BRL2.04 (USD0.62) and BRL2.07 (USD0.63);

Non-recurring expenses: Between BRL11 million (USD3.35 million) and BRL15 million (USD4.57 million);

PRASK: Between 7.5% and 8% year-on-year increase;

CASK ex. Fuel: Around 4% year-on-year reduction;

ASK: 3.2% year-on-year reduction;

Seats: 5.2% year-on-year reduction. [more - original PR]