10-Jul-2017 10:49 AM
Gol releases unaudited preliminary projections for Jun-2017 quarter
Gol Linhas Aereas released (05-Jul-2017) its preliminary and unaudited projection for the quarter ended Jun-2017, as follows:
- EBITDA Margin: Between 6.5% and 7%;
- EBIT Margin: Between 1.5% and 2%;
- Ancillary Revenue: Between 14.5% and 15.0% of total net revenues;
- Aircraft Rent: Around BRL240 million (USD73.1 million);
- Average fuel price per litre: Between BRL2.04 (USD0.62) and BRL2.07 (USD0.63);
- Non-recurring expenses: Between BRL11 million (USD3.35 million) and BRL15 million (USD4.57 million);
- PRASK: Between 7.5% and 8% year-on-year increase;
- CASK ex. Fuel: Around 4% year-on-year reduction;
- ASK: 3.2% year-on-year reduction;
- Seats: 5.2% year-on-year reduction. [more - original PR]